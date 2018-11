BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* China’s agriculture ministry on Thursday reported an O-type foot-and-mouth outbreak on two pig farms in southern Guangdong province

* The outbreak infected 327 of the 450 hogs found on those two farms in Zhongshan city, Guangdong, China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website

* Local authorities culled all 450 hogs following the outbreak (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)