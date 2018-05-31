China pushes for higher standards at slaughterhouses

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) -
* China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued a notice on Thursday urging local governments to promote higher standards at the country’s pig slaughterhouses
* Slaughterhouses will be encouraged to increase investment and strengthen management of quality throughout the slaughter process, it said
* Requirements include plant cleanliness, standardised facilities and equipment, and standardized operation
* It also called for the establishment of a batch of demonstration plants to promote standardized hog slaughtering
* The notice also said local authorities should strengthen supervision and inspection of slaughterhouses
* The push comes after the ministry piloted standardised slaughtering in some regions during 2017, said the notice (Reporting by Dominique Patton)