May 31, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China pushes for higher standards at slaughterhouses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) -

* China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs issued a notice on Thursday urging local governments to promote higher standards at the country’s pig slaughterhouses

* Slaughterhouses will be encouraged to increase investment and strengthen management of quality throughout the slaughter process, it said

* Requirements include plant cleanliness, standardised facilities and equipment, and standardized operation

* It also called for the establishment of a batch of demonstration plants to promote standardized hog slaughtering

* The notice also said local authorities should strengthen supervision and inspection of slaughterhouses

* The push comes after the ministry piloted standardised slaughtering in some regions during 2017, said the notice (Reporting by Dominique Patton)

