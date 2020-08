FACTBOX-PipeChina's natural gas pipelines, storage facilities

By Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's newly established pipeline operator, PipeChina, is expected to start official operations in late September after taking over a trunk of midstream energy assets from national oil companies valued at $56 billion. PipeChina is expected to help reduce and deregulate natural gas prices and increase connectivity within China's gas pipeline network amid Beijing's push to improve gas consumption. According to the spin-off plans revealed last month, PipeChina, known formally as China Oil and Gas Pipeline Network, will take over a bulk of trunk oil and gas transmission pipelines, as well as a portion of gas storage facilities and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals from PetroChina and Sinopec. Here is a breakdown of some trunk natural gas pipelines, gas storages and LNG terminals that are scheduled to transfer to PipeChina from the national oil companies. Oil infrastructures are not included in this factbox. Information is gathered from official websites of PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC, and stock exchange filings. PetroChina and Sinopec declined to give further comments on its assets beyond their stock exchange filings on July 23. PetroChina gas pipelines: Pipeline Start-End Regions Length Transmission start-up points (km) capacity (bcm) West-East Gas Pipeline West-East Zhongwei-Sh Ningxia, 2627.26 17 2003 Line 1 anghai Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai West-East Lunnan-Zhon Xinjiang-Ga 1923.85 17 2004 Line 1 gwei nsu West-East Zhongwei-Ji Ningxia,Sha 337 10 2009 Line 2 ngbian anxi West-East Zhongwei-Gu Ningxia, 4457.84 28 2010 Line 2 angzhou Gansu, Shaanxi, Henan,Hubei , Hunan,Jiang xi,Zhejiang , Shanghai, Guangdong, Hongkong West-East Guangzhou-W Guangdong 279.7 9 2012 Line 2 uzhou West-East Lunnan-Turp Xinjiang 526 12 2012 Line2 an West-East Horgos-Zhon Xinjiang,Ga 2324.62 30 2009 Line2 gwei nsu West-East Wuzhou-Guig Guangxi Line 2 ang West-East Zhongwei-Ji Ningxia, 942.36 10 2012 Line 3 ngbian Shaanxi West-East Ji'an-Fuzho Jiangxi, 903.4 10 2016 Line 3 u Fujian West-East Yining-Horg Xinjiang 63.31 30 2013 Line 3 os West-East Horgos-Zhon Xinjiang, 2350.82 30 2013 Line gwei Gansu Ji Ning Gas Pipeline Ji Ning Zaozhuang-Q Jiangsu 637.3 11 2006 Line ingshan Zaozhuang- Qingshan Ji Ning Rudong-Jian Jiangsu 284.3 13.5 2010 Line gsu Jiangdu-Ru dong Ji Ning Anping, Hebei, 624.03 11 2006 Line Tai'an, Shandong Anping-Zao Zaozhuang zhuang Note: Jining sub-line (Qufu-Jijing), Dezhou sub-line(Dezhou-Dezhou terminal) and Wucheng sub-line (Dezhou-Wucheng) will not be included in the spin-off Se Ning Lan Line Se Ning Sebei-Lanzh Qinghai, 929.6 3.4 2001 Lan Line1 ou Gansu Se Ning Sebei-Lanzh Qinghai, 921.4 3.4 2010 Lan Line2 ou Gansu Chang Ning Jingbian-Yi Ningxia, 293 1.08 1998 Line nchuan Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia China-Myan Ruili-Guiga Yunnan,Guiz 2519.13 12.7 2013 mar Line ng hou, Guangxi Zhong Gui Zhongwei-Gu Ningxia, 1892.86 15 2012 Line iyang Gansu, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou Changling- Changling-J Jilin 220.99 2.2 2010 Changchun- ihua Jihua Line Ha Shen Changchun-S Jilin, 714.93 10 2015 Line henyang Liaoning Da Shen Dalian-Shen Liaoning 622.05 8.4 2011 Line yang Qin Shen Qinhuangdao Hebei, 507.19 9 2011 Line -Shenyang Liaoning Note: Shenyang sub-line is not included in the spin-off Tai Qing Tai'an-Weih Shandong 864.46 8.6 2011 Wei Line ai Cang Zi Cangzhou-Zi Hebei, 265.72 1.05 2002 Line bo Shandong Zhong Cang Puyang-Cang Henan, 114.4 1 1986 Line zhou Shandong, Hebei Ping Tai Heze-Tai'an Shandong 272.91 10 2012 Line Sinopec gas pipelines: Pipeline Start-End Regions Length Transmission Start-up points (km) capacity (bcm) Zhongyuan-Kaif Puyang-Hez Henan, 191.1 3 2016 eng Line e-Kaifeng Shandong Nanle-Sizhuang Puyang Henan 27.3 1.5 2015 Line Tianjin LNG Tianjin-Ta Tianjin, 579.6 10.3 2019 Line ngguantun- Shandong, Zouping-Ta Hebei ngshan Tianjin LNG Tianjin Tianjin 42.4 3.3 under ethylene Line terminal-N constructio angang n Shandong LNG Qingdao-La Shandong 200.6 6.34 2017 Line ixi Jinan-Qilu Jinan-Linz Shandong 506 2.84 2002 Petrochemical i Qingdao Jiaoxi-Hua Shandong 39 0.45 2007 Petrochemical ngdao Line Jiaozhou-Rizha Jiaozhou-R Shandong 149 1.7 2009 o izhao Jinan-Qingdao Qihe-Linzi Shandong 393.1 5 2016 Line 2 Guangxi LNG Beihai-Liu Guangxi 501.97 6.3 2018 Line zhou Guangxi LNG Liuzhou Guangxi 29.4 6.3 2018 sub-line Chongqing Line Fuling Fuling-Shi Chongqing 130 10 2015 Baitao-Shizhuw zhu county angchang Nanchuan Nanchuan-F Chongqing 65 4 2019 Shuijiang-Fuli uling ng Baitao E-An-Cang Gas Pipeline E-An-Cang Cangzhou-L Hebei 272.3 7 2018 mainstream uquan line E-An-Cang Anping-Bao Hebei 67 7 2019 Baoding ding sub-line E-An-Cang Anping-Puy Hebei, Henan 347 7 2018 Puyang ang sub-line E-An-Cang NanLe Henan 9 4 2018 Nanle sub-line E-An-Cang Anping Hebei 4.7 3 2018 Anping sub-line Sichuan-East Gas Pipeline Sichuan-East Puguang-Sh Sichuan, 1628.6 15 2009 mainstream anghai Chongqing,Hub 4 line ei,Anhui, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Shanghai Sichuan-East Puguang-Da Sichuan 74.56 3 2009 Dahua sub-line hua Sichuan-East Liangping- Chongqing 150.85 3.5 2009 Chuanwei Chongqing sub-line Sichuan-East Huangmei-J Jiangxi 50.19 3 2010 Jiangxi iujiang sub-line Sichuan-East Shizizhen- Anhui,Jiangsu 220.38 4.8 2010 Nanjing Nanjing sub-line Sichuan-East Nanjing Jiangsu 23.79 0.8 2010 Jinling sub-line Sichuan-East Wuhan Hubei 78.71 1.15 2012 Wuhan Petrochemical sub-line Anping-Shenyan Anping-She Hebei, 249.88 3 2006 g nyang Shandong Zhongyuan Liutun-Jin Henan,Shandon 277.73 0.253 2002 oilfield-Jinan an g 8 Yuji-Zhongji Liaocheng- Shandong 5.02 1 2018 Line Tianmiao Xinjiang Mulei-Shao Xinjiang, 8400 30 constructio Coal-to-gas guan Gansu,Ningxia n finished Line ,Shaanxi,Hena in 2019 n,Shandong,Hu bei,Hunan,Gua ngdong,Guangx i,Jiangxi,Zhe jiang,Fujian Gas Storages: Sinopec is set to transfer its Wen 23, Wen 96 and Jintan gas storage to PipeChina, but it's not clear which storage facilities will be spun off from PetroChina. LNG terminals: PetroChina's Shenzhen LNG terminal, which is still under construction, and Sinopec's Beihai terminal is expected to be transferred to PipeChina. CNOOC, who has 10 operating LNG terminals and three under construction, has not revealed its asset transfer plan to PipeChina. Seven of those, including two under construction, are expected to be absorbed late this year, a CNOOC official had said. PipeChina is also building its own terminal in Longkou with receiving capacity of 5 million tonnes in the first phase. (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)