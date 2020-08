FACTBOX-PipeChina's crude oil pipelines

By Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's newly formed PipeChina is expected to receive a portion of midstream oil and gas infrastructure from PetroChina and Sinopec by the end of September as part of a $56 billion asset-transfer deal. The restructuring of the assets owned by the energy giants is seen as a a milestone in China's energy sector reform, which is aimed at regulating midstream transmission and introducing more competition in upstream energy exploration and downstream distribution. For gas infrastructure that will go to PipeChina, known formally as China Oil and Gas Pipeline Network, click Here is a list of crude oil pipelines owned by PetroChina, which operates nearly 70% of China's crude oil transmission lines, and Sinopec, that are expected to be transferred to PipeChina. It is not clear if China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), which will hold a 2.9% stake in PipeChina, is going to transfer any oil assets. Refined oil pipelines and oil storage facilities are not included in this factbox. PetroChina and Sinopec only announced the subsidiaries under asset transfer. Reuters gathered the details below from company websites and stock exchange filings. PetroChina and Sinopec declined to give further comment on their assets beyond stock exchange filings on July 23. PetroChina crude oil pipelines Pipeline Start-End Regions Length Transmis Start-u points (km) sion p capacity (mln T) Lunnan-Korla Lunnan-Korl Xinjiang 161.5 6 1996 Line a Alataw Alataw Xinjiang 246 20 2006 Pass-Dushanzi Pass-Dushan Line zi Dushanzi-Urumq Dushanzi-Ur Xinjiang 231 10 2012 i Line umqi Urumqi-Shansha Wangjiagou- Xinjiang 296 7 2007 n Line Shanshan Shanshan-Lanzh Shanshan-La Xinjiang, 1562 20 2007 ou Line nzhou Gansu Korla-Shanshan Korla-Shans Xinjiang 476 5 1997 Line han Wangjiagou-Uru Wangjiagou- Xinjiang 56.6 4.5 2012 mqi Petchem Urumqi Line Lanzhou-Chengd Lanzhou-Pen Gansu,Sichu 880.09 10 2013 u Line gzhou an China-Myanmar Ruili-Annin Yunnan 663.22 13 2017 Line g Mo Da Line Mohe-Linyua Heilongjian 927.19 20 2011 n g, Inner Mongolia China-Russia Mohe-Linyua Heilongjian 941.8 15 2018 Line2 n g, Inner Mongolia Qing Tie Line3 Linyuan-Tie Heilongjian 582 30 2012 ling g,Jilin, Liaoning Qing Tie Line4 Linyuan-Tie Heilongjian 568.68 20 2013 ling g, Jilin, Liaoning Chang Ji Line Changchun-J Jilin 166.3 10 2005 ilin Tie Da Line2 Tieling-Xia Liaoning 568.39 22 2014 osonglan Tie Jin Line Tieling-Jin Liaoning 406.3 10 2015 xi Tie Fu Line Tieling-Fus Liaoning 45.5 11.5 2015 hun Xin Da Line Dalian-Xiao Liaoning 14.86 16 2009 songlan Ri Dong Line Rizhao-Dong Shandong 447.02 10 2013 ming Tianjin Tianjin-Can Hebei, 189 7 2015 Port-Huabei gzhou Tianjin Petchem Shi Lan Line Shikong-Lan Gansu, 326.39 5 2010 zhou Ningxia Chang Hu Line Dingbian-Ho Shaanxi, 563.2 5 2012 hhot Inner Mongolia Hui Yin Line Hui'anbao-Y Ningxia 132.84 5 2010 inchuan Hui Ning Line Hui'anbao-S Ningxia 107.6 5 1979 hikong Note: Wangjiagou oil storage, Korla oil storage, Urumqi petchem sublines and Urumqi petchem terminal will not be included in the spin-off. Sinopec crude oil pipelines Pipeline Start-End Regions Length Transmis Start- points (km) sion up capacity (mln T) Lin Ji Line Linyi-Jinan Shandong 70.8 3.5 2006 Lin Ji Line 2 Linyi-Jinan Shandong 77.5 3.5 2018 Dong Huang Huangdao Shandong 279.7 12.4 1986 Line2 crude oil storage-Don gying Dong Lin Line Dongying-Li Shandong 185.6 18 1998 2 nyi Guang Qi Line Guangrao-Qi Shandong 45.7 10 1998 lu Petchem Cang He Line Cangzhou-He Hebei 84.6 8 1999 jian He Shi Line Hejian-Shij Hebei 146.5 8 2009 iazhuang Jin Cang Line Cangzhou-Ti Hebei, 82.1 9 2009 anjin Tianjin Tang Yan Line Dagang-Yans Tianjin, 175.3 2 2001 han Beijing Tang Yan Line2 Tanggu-Yans Tianjin, 217.5 20 2007 han Beijing Cao Jin Line Caofeidian- Hebei, 190 20 2008 Tianjin Tianjin Zhong Luo Line Puyang-Luoy Henan 287.1 5 1992 ang Wei Jing Line Weigang-Jin Henan,Hu 236 3.5 1978 gmen bei Hong Jing Line Honghu-Jing Hubei 205.3 3.15 1995 men Zhong Jing Zhongshi-Ji Hubei 75 0.7 2005 Line ngmen Yong Hu Ning Ningbo-Nanj Shanghai 849.5 47 2004 Line ing , Zhejiang , Jiangsu Yi Jin Line Zhengyi-Shi Jiangsu 28.1 4 2002 fuqiao Yi Yang Line Zhengyi-Yan Jiangsu 33.1 15 2014 gzi Zhan Bei Line Zhanjiang-B Guangxi, 202 10 2011 eihai Guangdon g Lin Pu Xian Linyi-Puyan Shandong 252.4 27 1979 g ,Henan Lu Ning Line Linyi-Zheng Shandong 731.3 18 1978 yi Ri Yi Line Rizhao-Zhen Shandong 375.3 40 2011 gyi , Jiangsu Yi Chang Line Zhengyi-Cha Jiangsu, 979 27 2005 ngling Jiangxi, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan Yi Chang Line2 Zhengyi-Jiu Jiangsu, 56 20 2017 jiang Jiangxi, Anhui, Hubei (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore Editing by Robert Birsel)