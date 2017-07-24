FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 22 days ago

Former party boss of China's Chongqing under investigation - Xinhua

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - The former Communist Party boss of the Chinese city of Chongqing, Sun Zhengcai, is under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

Sun had been party chief of the southwestern megalopolis until an abrupt announcement earlier in July that he no longer had the position and had been replaced by a rising political star close to President Xi Jinping.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie

