China faces significant rise in risks, President Xi says

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China faces a significant increase in risks, including unpredictable risks, state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying.

Some countries have adopted unilateralism and protectionism, Xi was quoted as saying.

China will declare it has achieved the goal of turning the country into a moderately prosperous society in the first half of 2021, Xi said. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Liangping Gao, Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)