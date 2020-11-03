China will step up counter-cyclical adjustments to economy over next 5 years - Xinhua

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China will step up counter-cyclical adjustments to the macro economy and push research and development of China’s sovereign digital currency, the Communist Party said on Tuesday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
China will also push yuan internationalisation and safeguard Chinese companies’ legal interests overseas, the party said in its recommendations for economic and social development over the next five years.
Reporting by Stella Qiu, Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo
