China appoints Huang Runqiu as minister of ecology and environment -state media

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China has appointed Huang Runqiu as its new environment minister, state media reported on Wednesday, replacing Li Ganjie who became vice-party secretary of Shandong province earlier this month.

Huang has been promoted from his previous position as vice-minister of Ecology and Environment, where he took charge of negotiations on a new global biodiversity treaty, set to be thrashed out in the city of Kunming later this year.

Huang is not a Communist Party member so the higher-ranking position of Party Secretary in the ministry will be held by Sun Jinlong.

China has also appointed Tang Yijun as its new minister of justice, state news agency Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)