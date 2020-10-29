Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
China's Communist Party says it wants to strengthen national security

By Reuters Staff

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Communist Party said it wants to strengthen national security capabilities, state media reported on Thursday.

The party’s leadership also said at a four-day meeting that it wants to develop defense capabilities in line with economic capabilities, according to a readout by state news agency Xinhua.

China should maintain “strategic composure” in the face of newly emerged international challenges and conflicts, the readout said.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Gao Liangping; Editing by Andrew Heavens

