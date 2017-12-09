China state planner pledges to ease gas shortages -Xinhua

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China’s top state planning agency has pledged to ease gas shortages and safeguard supply for residential heating, Xinhua news agency said.

Beijing has scaled back its plan to convert northern cities to cleaner fuel this winter after provinces warned of gas shortages, residents struggled to keep warm and reports of freezing classrooms deepened concerns about a heating crisis.

“Under circumstances that resources supply cannot meet needs of both industries and people’s livelihood, we must always give top priority to the protection of people’s livelihood,” Xinhua quoted a senior official at the National Development and Reform Commission as saying.

The state planner and other state agencies, local governments and gas companies had established a joint monitoring mechanism on gas supply, Xinhua said.

The government had told major state-owned gas producers, including China National Petroleum Corp, to increase production and supply, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie)