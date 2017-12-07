FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China eases push on switching north to gas amid shortages -Caixin
Sections
Featured
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Reuters Investigates
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Wildfire burns homes, winery in L.A.'s posh Bel-Air neighborhood
California wildfires
Wildfire burns homes, winery in L.A.'s posh Bel-Air neighborhood
Cambodia goes all-in on China in casino port city
World
Cambodia goes all-in on China in casino port city
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 7, 2017 / 3:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-China eases push on switching north to gas amid shortages -Caixin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updating with more detail throughout)

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Beijing has eased a push to convert northern cities to gas or electric heating after two provinces warned of gas shortages and reports of freezing classrooms deepened concerns about a winter heating crisis, local media said on Thursday.

China’s Ministry of Environment has told northern regions that have not converted to gas or electric heating to continue using coal or other fuels, financial magazine Caixin reported.

The ministry issued a document with the instructions on Thursday, the magazine said, citing regulatory sources.

Areas that have made the switch should ensure stable supply and prices of gas and electricity, the ministry said in the document, according to the magazine.

The report comes after official English language paper China Daily said the Ministry of Education has demanded “immediate” action to ensure school classrooms are warm enough after media reports that students showed symptoms of frostbite due to delays in heating supplies in Hebei provinces.

Heating to some rural primary schools in Hebei’s Quyang country has been delayed, forcing students to attend classes outside in the sun in a bid to keep warm, the China Youth Daily reported.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing news monitoring desk; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.