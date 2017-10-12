FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's top steelmaking city enforces winter smog steps early - sources
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 12, 2017 / 6:01 AM / in 3 days

China's top steelmaking city enforces winter smog steps early - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The top Chinese steelmaking city of Tangshan has ordered mills to cut output a month earlier than expected to meet tough 2017 air quality targets, according to a notice released by the municipal government and reviewed by Reuters.

Steel enterprises in Tangshan, located in heavily polluted Hebei province, must cut sintering output by 50 percent from Thursday, more than a month ahead of the original schedule, said the notice, which Reuters received from three industry sources.

Sintering is a process where iron ore is heated into a mass as a precursor to making steel.

Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI, Josephine Mason and Shu Zhang in BEIJING

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.