FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Basic Materials
February 1, 2018 / 9:20 AM / in 4 hours

China's Hebei denies reports on steel production curb extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking province Hebei denied news reports that it will extend steel production curbs imposed for the winter season, the provincial government said on Thursday in a statement on its Weibo account.

“Hebei’s provincial government and air pollution administrative bureau have never asked for the extension. Hebei will strictly carry out the production restriction issued by central government,” the statement said.

Under Beijing’s winter production restrictions, steel mills were ordered to cut output by as much as 50 percent from mid-November to mid-March, as part of the country’s effort to combat air pollution.

Some local media reported on Wednesday that the production curb on steel sectors would be extended until mid-May. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.