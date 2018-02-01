China's Hebei denies reports on steel production curb extension

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking province Hebei denied news reports that it will extend steel production curbs imposed for the winter season, the provincial government said on Thursday in a statement on its Weibo account.

“Hebei’s provincial government and air pollution administrative bureau have never asked for the extension. Hebei will strictly carry out the production restriction issued by central government,” the statement said.

Under Beijing’s winter production restrictions, steel mills were ordered to cut output by as much as 50 percent from mid-November to mid-March, as part of the country’s effort to combat air pollution.

Some local media reported on Wednesday that the production curb on steel sectors would be extended until mid-May. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)