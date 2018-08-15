FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 4:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China's Jiangsu province to force mills to move to coast in efficiency drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China’s second-largest steelmaking province, Jiangsu, will require its steel mills to move to two new areas on the coast in the next few years, according to a provincial government document, to reduce air pollution and to make the industry more efficient.

The push to create two steelmaking hubs on the coast and move the mills there by 2020 is similar to one outlined by Hebei, the country’s top steel producing region, earlier this year.

The plan was distributed on Tuesday by the Jiangsu government and reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday. The provincial government declined to comment.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

