March 9, 2018 / 10:18 AM / a day ago

China's Tangshan city will extend steel mill output restrictions to Nov 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) -

* Tangshan, China’s top steelmaking city that produces more than the U.S., will extend production restrictions on steel mills after the current curbs expire next week, the Tangshan Iron and Steel Association said on Friday, posting the city government’s documents on the restriction to its weChat account

* The document issued by Tangshan government formalised a draft outline issued in late February and included the same measures

* New restrictions will take effect from March 16 and end on Nov 14

* Move aims to curb Tangshan’s notorious air pollution. The city said it cut PM2.5 concentrations by 10.8 percent last year (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

