Portugal ships first cargoes of pork to China

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Portugal shipped 270 tonnes of pork to China, first cargoes from the European country to the world’s top pork market, state media Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday

* The shipments, worth 1 million euros ($1.15 million), were due to arrive at China’s central Hunan province in a month, according to Xinhua

* The new trade move comes as China battles the world’s fastest spreading epidemic of African swine fever, which has now reached 25 of its provinces and led to culling of more than 900,000 pigs

* China’s pig production was expected to fall in the new year, as farmers avoided restocking herds amid low pig prices and on worries of further spread of the deadly disease ($1 = 0.8693 euros) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)