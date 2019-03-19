China's pork prices jump 7.7 pct to 13-month high - ministry

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) -

* Chinese pork prices jumped 7.7 percent last week from a week earlier to 20.48 yuan ($3.05) per kilogram, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, hitting a 13-month high

* The rally in the price of China’s most popular meat comes as a severe outbreak of African swine fever slashes supply in the world’s largest pig herd

* Chinese pig prices hit a 14-month high early last week as the spread of the deadly disease cut output

* China has reported 112 outbreaks of the highly contagious disease in 28 provinces and regions since August. The disease is not harmful to humans

* Chicken prices last week rose about 1 percent, while mutton and beef prices fell slightly, the Ministry said in a statement on its website