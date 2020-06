BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China will auction 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on June 18, the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said on Tuesday.

China has sold at least 360,000 tonnes of pork from reserves so far this year to boost supplies after a deadly African swine fever decimated its massive pig herd. (Reporting by Colin Qian in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Louise Heavens)