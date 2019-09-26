China to auction 10,000 T of pork from state reserves on Sept 29

BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China will auction 10,000 tonnes pork from its state reserves on Sept. 29, according to a notice from the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center on Thursday.

The auction of frozen pork - from countries including the United States, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands - is the third to be announced this month as the world’s biggest pork consumer seeks to ease supply shortages caused by the spread of African swine fever through its hog herd. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by David Goodman)