BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China will auction 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on April 16, according to a notice published by the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center on Tuesday.

China has already released 270,000 tonnes of pork from its reserves this year in an effort to keep a lid on prices after an epidemic of African swine fever devastated its huge hog herd. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jan Harvey)