BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China will auction another 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on March 13, a notice from the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said on Wednesday.

Beijing has released hundreds of thousands of tonnes of pork since December as China grapples with a severe shortage of the meat after its hog herd was decimated by African swine fever. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Colin Qian, editing by Louise Heavens)