China to auction 20,000 tonnes of pork from state reserves on March 20-notice

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - China will auction 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on March 20, a notice from the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said on Wednesday.

China has already released 210,000 tonnes of pork from its reserves so far this year, after releasing 140,000 tonnes in December.

The frequent sales of frozen pork come as the world’s top pork consumer faces a severe shortage of its favourite protein following a disease epidemic in its huge hog herd. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong, Tom Daly and Roxanne Liu in Beijing; Editing by Louise Heavens)