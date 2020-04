BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China will auction 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on April 29, said a notice posted on Monday on the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center.

China has already released 290,000 tonnes of pork from its reserves this year to boost meat supplies after an epidemic of African swine fever devastated its huge hog herd. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)