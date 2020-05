BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - China will auction 30,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on May 27, the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said on Tuesday.

China has sold at least 330,000 tonnes of pork from reserves so far this year to boost supplies after a deadly African swine fever decimated its massive pig herd. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Alison Williams)