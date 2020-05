BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China will auction 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on May 15, the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said on Tuesday.

China has sold 310,000 tonnes of pork from reserves so far this year to boost supplies that have plunged after a deadly disease hit its hog herd.

It said earlier on Tuesday it would auction 4,000 tonnes of beef and mutton from reserves on May 14.