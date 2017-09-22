FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Post Bank plans $7.25 bln perpetual preference share issuance
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 1:20 AM / in a month

China Post Bank plans $7.25 bln perpetual preference share issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd said in a filing on Friday it plans to issue $7.25 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated perpetual offshore preference shares.

The shares will yield 4.5 percent per annum and have a par value of 100 yuan each.

The Chinese state-run bank said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it has entered into subscription agreements with joint lead managers and expects to raise about 47.6 billion yuan ($7.23 billion) after deducting commissions and expenses. ($1 = 6.5861 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by James Pomfret and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.