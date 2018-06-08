China to take temporary anti-dumping measures on Brazil poultry imports

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - China will start implementing temporary anti-dumping measures on imports of broiler chicken from Brazil on June 9, the commerce ministry said on Friday, after finding that the domestic industry had been substantially damaged.

Importers buying Brazilian chicken will be required to make desposits ranging from 18.8 percent to 38.4 percent, the ministry said in a statement. The measures cover product supplied by Brazil’s major exporters JBS and BRF . (Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)