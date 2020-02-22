China's state planner lowers companies' electricity price by 5% - CCTV

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China’s state planner said it lowered companies’ electricity price by 5% from February 1 to June 30, except high energy consuming industries, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s state planning agency, also said it will implement off-season natural gas prices earlier, the broadcaster reported but did not give a timeframe for when these will be implemented.

NDRC expects to reduce companies’ electricity and gas costs by over 63 billion yuan ($8.97 billion), CCTV reported. ($1 = 7.0255 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shivani Singh, Editing by William Maclean)