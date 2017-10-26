FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Everbright, VC firm Walden launch $500 mln semiconductor fund
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 26, 2017 / 9:51 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

China Everbright, VC firm Walden launch $500 mln semiconductor fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Everbright Limited and venture capital firm Walden International are launching a $500 million fund to invest in the semiconductor and industrial information technology, amid Beijing’s ambition to be a global leader in the sector.

The Walden CEL Global Fund I will focus on semiconductor and electronic information firms globally, including those in microchip, artificial intelligence and hardware, at the growth and maturity stages, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The companies plan to import the high-end technology of the fund’s future portfolio companies into the Chinese market in a bid to boost the country’s semiconductor industry. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.