Chinese property developers spot window for selling dollar bonds

* Interest costs off ‘significantly’ from late 2018 – analyst

* Developers aiming to borrow almost $1.5 bln this week

By Julia Fioretti

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China’s property developers, regulars in the offshore bond market scene, are out in force this week to take advantage of improved market conditions for borrowing U.S. dollars as they face almost $100 billion in past issues maturing this year.

The sector ended 2018 bruised in the bond markets, with some issuers forced to offer double-digit coupons for two-year paper, a sharp increase in financing costs from the beginning of the year.

But market conditions have improved, with yields easing a little, and some investors now see value in China’s junk-rated bond market after last year’s steep sell-off.

“The interest cost has come down quite significantly compared to the double-digit rate they were paying at the end of last year,” said Peng Jie, research analyst at Western Asset Management Company.

A number of developers came to the market this week to borrow almost $1.5 billion.

Greenland Holding Group was marketing a 21-month bond on Wednesday with an indicative coupon of 8.25 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Zhenro Properties raised $150 million in a reopening of an existing $250 million bond at a yield of 10.625 percent, while China Aoyuan Group sold $500 million in three-year bonds with a coupon of 8.5 percent, according to term sheets seen by Reuters.

Yuzhou Properties raised $500 million in three-year bonds with a coupon of 8.625 percent and Future Land Development Holdings, priced a two-year $300 million bond with a coupon of 7.5 percent on Monday.

MATURING DEBTS

When offshore and onshore loans are combined, China’s real estate companies this year face some $98 billion in maturing debt this year and $80.1 billion in 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

That compares with $65.9 billion last year and just $24.8 billion in 2017.

A lot of that debt was borrowed in 2016 and 2017, when interest rates were low and the global financial system was awash with dollars.

Symptomatic of that was the way developer Road King Infrastructure, which is also in tollroads, in 2016 issued a five-year bond at a lower coupon than the three-year bond it sold a month earlier.

But as volatility rooted in rising U.S. interest rates and U.S.-China trade tensions roiled global markets in the second half of last year, many investors shied away from risk assets, with bankers saying it was hard to get deals done.

Investors are now tip-toeing back in, with rising defaults and higher yields seen as healthy for the market.

“A lot of investors are feeling that a part of the market that was pretty battered last year has hit bottom,” said a senior debt capital markets banker, adding that not everyone has “shaken off the pain from 2018”.