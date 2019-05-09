China commercial properties woo more foreign investment in Q1 - report

HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters) - China’s commercial property sector witnessed a rise in foreign investment in the first quarter, accounting for more than a third of the total inflows into the segment, real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield said in a report released on Thursday.

Foreign investment accounted for 35 percent of the total investment during the period, compared with 31 percent in 2018, the report said.

Total investment into commercial real estate rose 14.6 percent in the first three months of 2019 from a year ago to $12 billion, with office space continuing to remain the most favoured asset class, followed by retail.

Investments into logistics and co-living sectors also increased during the quarter, it added.

However, there was a drop in leasing activity, as co-working space operators pulled back and many other occupiers sought to reduce occupancy costs, resulting in a 5-year low of net absorption of 474,000 square meters, compared to 1.4 million square meters a year ago.

“This is creating some enticing investment opportunity at increasingly attractive pricing, though we note an increasing investor preference for stabilized cash-flow generating assets as opposed to product with higher lease-up risk,” said James Shepherd, managing director - Greater China Research, Cushman & Wakefield. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)