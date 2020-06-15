China property price changes in May

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in major Chinese cities in May, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Home price figures published since January 2011 are not comparable with previous periods as the bureau introduced a new calculation method. The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. (Pct change y/y) Nation Beij Tian Shan Guang Shen Chon wide ing jin ghai zhou zhen gqin g May 4.9 3.1 -0.3 3.5 0.2 4.9 5 April 5.1 3.3 -0.4 2.7 0.7 4.8 6 Mar 5.3 4.1 0.1 2.4 1.7 5.2 6.2 Feb 5.8 4.4 0.5 2.3 3 4.3 6.5 Jan 6.3 4.1 1.3 2.7 4.2 4.3 7.5 2019 Dec 6.6 4.8 1.4 2.3 4.7 3.6 8.1 Nov 7.1 5.4 1.6 2.8 8.1 3.3 8.4 Oct 7.8 4.3 1.3 3 8.7 2.9 9 Sept 8.4 4.7 1.7 2.7 9 2 9.7 Aug 8.8 4.8 1.8 2.2 9.4 0.6 10.3 July 9.7 4.3 1.9 1.9 10.2 0.9 11.7 June 10.3 3.9 2.2 2 10.5 1.3 12.1 May 10.7 3.9 2.1 1.7 12.2 1.2 13.3 (Pct change m/m) Natio Beij Tian Shan Guang Shen Chon nwide ing jin ghai zhou zhen gqin g May 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.8 0.3 0.6 0.8 April 0.5 -0.3 0.2 0.6 0 0 1 Mar 0.1 0 -0.1 0.1 -0.5 0.5 0.3 Feb 0 0.1 -0.4 0 -0.1 0 -0.3 Jan 0.2 0 -0.2 0.5 0.3 0.5 0 2019 Dec 0.3 0.4 -0.1 0 -0.3 0.7 0.5 Nov 0.3 1.7 0 0.3 -0.5 0.2 0.5 Oct 0.5 -0.2 -0.4 0.4 -0.1 0.4 0.2 Sept 0.5 0 0.2 0.5 0 1.2 0.5 Aug 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.2 -0.3 July 0.6 0.6 -0.3 -0.1 0.3 0 1 June 0.6 -0.1 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.7 May 0.7 0.6 0.2 -0.1 0.8 0.4 1.8 (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)