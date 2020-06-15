Financials
China property price changes in May

    BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - Following is a
breakdown of average new home price changes in major
Chinese cities in May, announced by the National
Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
    Home price figures published since January 2011
are not comparable with previous periods as the
bureau introduced a new calculation method.
    The nationwide index is a weighted average
calculated by Reuters.
    
(Pct change y/y)
         Nation  Beij  Tian  Shan  Guang  Shen  Chon
           wide   ing   jin  ghai   zhou  zhen  gqin
                                                   g
 May        4.9   3.1  -0.3   3.5    0.2   4.9     5
 April      5.1   3.3  -0.4   2.7    0.7   4.8     6
 Mar        5.3   4.1   0.1   2.4    1.7   5.2   6.2
 Feb        5.8   4.4   0.5   2.3      3   4.3   6.5
 Jan        6.3   4.1   1.3   2.7    4.2   4.3   7.5
   2019                                             
 Dec        6.6   4.8   1.4   2.3    4.7   3.6   8.1
 Nov        7.1   5.4   1.6   2.8    8.1   3.3   8.4
 Oct        7.8   4.3   1.3     3    8.7   2.9     9
 Sept       8.4   4.7   1.7   2.7      9     2   9.7
 Aug        8.8   4.8   1.8   2.2    9.4   0.6  10.3
 July       9.7   4.3   1.9   1.9   10.2   0.9  11.7
 June      10.3   3.9   2.2     2   10.5   1.3  12.1
 May       10.7   3.9   2.1   1.7   12.2   1.2  13.3
 (Pct change m/m)
         Natio  Beij  Tian  Shan  Guang  Shen  Chon
         nwide   ing   jin  ghai   zhou  zhen  gqin
                                                  g
 May       0.5   0.5   0.4   0.8    0.3   0.6   0.8
 April     0.5  -0.3   0.2   0.6      0     0     1
 Mar       0.1     0  -0.1   0.1   -0.5   0.5   0.3
 Feb         0   0.1  -0.4     0   -0.1     0  -0.3
 Jan       0.2     0  -0.2   0.5    0.3   0.5     0
   2019                                            
 Dec       0.3   0.4  -0.1     0   -0.3   0.7   0.5
 Nov       0.3   1.7     0   0.3   -0.5   0.2   0.5
 Oct       0.5  -0.2  -0.4   0.4   -0.1   0.4   0.2
 Sept      0.5     0   0.2   0.5      0   1.2   0.5
 Aug       0.5   0.5   0.1   0.3    0.2   0.2  -0.3
 July      0.6   0.6  -0.3  -0.1    0.3     0     1
 June      0.6  -0.1   0.4   0.3    0.3   0.5   0.7
 May       0.7   0.6   0.2  -0.1    0.8   0.4   1.8
 
 (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing
by Rashmi Aich)
