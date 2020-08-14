TABLE-China property price changes in July

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following is a breakdown of average new home price changes in major Chinese cities in July, announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. Home price figures published since January 2011 are not comparable with previous periods as the bureau introduced a new calculation method. The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by Reuters. (Pct change y/y) Natio Beij Tian Shan Guang Shen Chon nwide ing jin ghai zhou zhen gqin g July 4.8 3.3 0.7 4.2 1 5.9 4.6 June 4.9 3.6 0 3.7 0.5 5.3 5.2 May 4.9 3.1 -0.3 3.5 0.2 4.9 5 April 5.1 3.3 -0.4 2.7 0.7 4.8 6 Mar 5.3 4.1 0.1 2.4 1.7 5.2 6.2 Feb 5.8 4.4 0.5 2.3 3 4.3 6.5 Jan 6.3 4.1 1.3 2.7 4.2 4.3 7.5 2019 Dec 6.6 4.8 1.4 2.3 4.7 3.6 8.1 Nov 7.1 5.4 1.6 2.8 8.1 3.3 8.4 Oct 7.8 4.3 1.3 3 8.7 2.9 9 Sept 8.4 4.7 1.7 2.7 9 2 9.7 Aug 8.8 4.8 1.8 2.2 9.4 0.6 10.3 July 9.7 4.3 1.9 1.9 10.2 0.9 11.7 (Pct change m/m) Natio Beij Tian Shan Guang Shen Chon nwide ing jin ghai zhou zhen gqin g July 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.4 0.8 0.6 0.5 June 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.8 0.9 May 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.8 0.3 0.6 0.8 Apri 0.5 -0.3 0.2 0.6 0 0 1 l Mar 0.1 0 -0.1 0.1 -0.5 0.5 0.3 Feb 0 0.1 -0.4 0 -0.1 0 -0.3 Jan 0.2 0 -0.2 0.5 0.3 0.5 0 2019 Dec 0.3 0.4 -0.1 0 -0.3 0.7 0.5 Nov 0.3 1.7 0 0.3 -0.5 0.2 0.5 Oct 0.5 -0.2 -0.4 0.4 -0.1 0.4 0.2 Sept 0.5 0 0.2 0.5 0 1.2 0.5 Aug 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.2 -0.3 July 0.6 0.6 -0.3 -0.1 0.3 0 1 (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Barbara Lewis)