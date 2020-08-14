Market News
August 14, 2020 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-China property price changes in July

3 Min Read

    BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following is a breakdown of
average new home price changes in major Chinese cities in July,
announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.
    Home price figures published since January 2011 are not
comparable with previous periods as the bureau introduced a new
calculation method.
    The nationwide index is a weighted average calculated by
Reuters.
        
(Pct change y/y)
        Natio  Beij  Tian  Shan  Guang  Shen  Chon
        nwide   ing   jin  ghai   zhou  zhen  gqin
                                                 g
 July     4.8   3.3   0.7   4.2      1   5.9   4.6
 June     4.9   3.6     0   3.7    0.5   5.3   5.2
 May      4.9   3.1  -0.3   3.5    0.2   4.9     5
 April    5.1   3.3  -0.4   2.7    0.7   4.8     6
 Mar      5.3   4.1   0.1   2.4    1.7   5.2   6.2
 Feb      5.8   4.4   0.5   2.3      3   4.3   6.5
 Jan      6.3   4.1   1.3   2.7    4.2   4.3   7.5
  2019                                            
 Dec      6.6   4.8   1.4   2.3    4.7   3.6   8.1
 Nov      7.1   5.4   1.6   2.8    8.1   3.3   8.4
 Oct      7.8   4.3   1.3     3    8.7   2.9     9
 Sept     8.4   4.7   1.7   2.7      9     2   9.7
 Aug      8.8   4.8   1.8   2.2    9.4   0.6  10.3
 July     9.7   4.3   1.9   1.9   10.2   0.9  11.7
 (Pct change m/m)
       Natio  Beij  Tian  Shan  Guang  Shen  Chon
       nwide   ing   jin  ghai   zhou  zhen  gqin
                                                g
 July    0.5   0.3   0.5   0.4    0.8   0.6   0.5
 June    0.6   0.4   0.6   0.5    0.6   0.8   0.9
 May     0.5   0.5   0.4   0.8    0.3   0.6   0.8
 Apri    0.5  -0.3   0.2   0.6      0     0     1
 l                                           
 Mar     0.1     0  -0.1   0.1   -0.5   0.5   0.3
 Feb       0   0.1  -0.4     0   -0.1     0  -0.3
 Jan     0.2     0  -0.2   0.5    0.3   0.5     0
 2019                                            
 Dec     0.3   0.4  -0.1     0   -0.3   0.7   0.5
 Nov     0.3   1.7     0   0.3   -0.5   0.2   0.5
 Oct     0.5  -0.2  -0.4   0.4   -0.1   0.4   0.2
 Sept    0.5     0   0.2   0.5      0   1.2   0.5
 Aug     0.5   0.5   0.1   0.3    0.2   0.2  -0.3
 July    0.6   0.6  -0.3  -0.1    0.3     0     1
 
 (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Barbara Lewis)
