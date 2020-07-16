Market News
July 16, 2020 / 3:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-China property price changes in June

3 Min Read

    BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - Following is a
breakdown of average new home price changes in
major Chinese cities in June, announced by the
National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
    Home price figures published since January
2011 are not comparable with previous periods as
the bureau introduced a new calculation method.
    The nationwide index is a weighted average
calculated by Reuters.
    
(Pct change y/y)
        Natio  Beij  Tian  Shan  Guang  Shen  Chon
        nwide   ing   jin  ghai   zhou  zhen  gqin
                                                 g
 June     4.9   3.6     0   3.7    0.5   5.3   5.2
 May      4.9   3.1  -0.3   3.5    0.2   4.9     5
 April    5.1   3.3  -0.4   2.7    0.7   4.8     6
 Mar      5.3   4.1   0.1   2.4    1.7   5.2   6.2
 Feb      5.8   4.4   0.5   2.3      3   4.3   6.5
 Jan      6.3   4.1   1.3   2.7    4.2   4.3   7.5
  2019                                            
 Dec      6.6   4.8   1.4   2.3    4.7   3.6   8.1
 Nov      7.1   5.4   1.6   2.8    8.1   3.3   8.4
 Oct      7.8   4.3   1.3     3    8.7   2.9     9
 Sept     8.4   4.7   1.7   2.7      9     2   9.7
 Aug      8.8   4.8   1.8   2.2    9.4   0.6  10.3
 July     9.7   4.3   1.9   1.9   10.2   0.9  11.7
 June    10.3   3.9   2.2     2   10.5   1.3  12.1
 (Pct change m/m)
        Natio  Beij  Tian  Shan  Guang  Shen  Chon
        nwide   ing   jin  ghai   zhou  zhen  gqin
                                                 g
 June     0.6   0.4   0.6   0.5    0.6   0.8   0.9
 May      0.5   0.5   0.4   0.8    0.3   0.6   0.8
 April    0.5  -0.3   0.2   0.6      0     0     1
 Mar      0.1     0  -0.1   0.1   -0.5   0.5   0.3
 Feb        0   0.1  -0.4     0   -0.1     0  -0.3
 Jan      0.2     0  -0.2   0.5    0.3   0.5     0
  2019                                            
 Dec      0.3   0.4  -0.1     0   -0.3   0.7   0.5
 Nov      0.3   1.7     0   0.3   -0.5   0.2   0.5
 Oct      0.5  -0.2  -0.4   0.4   -0.1   0.4   0.2
 Sept     0.5     0   0.2   0.5      0   1.2   0.5
 Aug      0.5   0.5   0.1   0.3    0.2   0.2  -0.3
 July     0.6   0.6  -0.3  -0.1    0.3     0     1
 June     0.6  -0.1   0.4   0.3    0.3   0.5   0.7
 
 (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao)
