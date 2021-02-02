Shenzhen to promote rental housing market development

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - China’s high-tech hub of Shenzhen has issued draft guidelines to promote the development of the local residential rental market, in an effort to address increased demand from people moving into the city and curb high-flying home prices.

Shenzhen will increase rental housing supply by setting aside land plots for the construction of rental housing and renovating some existing buildings into rental homes, the housing authorities said on its website on Monday.

The city will also gradually grant tenants and homeowners equal rights to public services including access to residential permits and education.

It comes as a wave of real estate buying in China’s biggest cities has pushed up prices, prompting local authorities to step in to contain any froth building up in the market.

The Shenzhen government also said it will strengthen supervision on rental income and deposits collected by home leasing companies to prevent financial risks from the misuse of funds or illegal withholding of deposits by those platforms.

In December, China’s top leaders vowed to focus on the development of rental housing markets to help solve a housing problem in big cities, where home prices remain elevated. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)