BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China’s southern boomtown of Shenzhen has stepped up property controls, including suspending purchases of new and existing residential property, the city government said on Tuesday.

Residents buying commercial homes will be barred from reselling them for three years from the date of obtaining the real estate deed, it said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Chen Yawen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)