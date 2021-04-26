China's tech hub boosts residential land supply to cool surging property prices

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China’s southern tech hub Shenzhen sharply boosted land supply for residential housing this year, with 60% of it for public housing including rental homes, in a fresh attempt by the government to put brakes on a relentless rise in home prices.

Shenzhen will offer 363.3 hectares of residential land in 2021, up 24% and 142% from 2020 and 2019, respectively, the city’s planning and natural resources authorities said on its website on Sunday.

A total of 40% of the land parcels are designated for normal residential homes, while the rest of the supply is for public housing, including affordable housing, subsidised housing for talent and rental homes, according to the statement.

The rental housing land plots will account for 10% of the overall residential land on offer, it added.

Property prices in China’s mega cities, including Shenzhen, surged since last year due to shortage of homes and fraudulent abuse of bank loans by speculators, prompting worried regulators to intensify their campaign to drive speculators out of the sector.

Authorities in the southern boomtown this month vowed to investigate a group alleged to have used multiple schemes to circumvent property curbs.

The land plan also comes in the midst of a government reshuffle in the city, with legislator announcing on Sunday that Qin Weizhong was appointed as acting mayor of Shenzhen, as his predecessor resigned, sparking speculation that the city will further toughen its efforts to constrain the market. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)