MEDIA LINK-China's top cities see m/m house price falls in March - Securities Times

BEIJING, April 5 (Reuters) - Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen’s second-hand house prices all fell month on month in March, according to a report from the Securities Times, citing data from the China Real Estate Association.

Shanghai saw prices fall by 5.85%, Shenzhenby 1.21%, Beijing by 2.85%, and Guangzhou by 3.63%, the report said.

