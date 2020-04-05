MEDIA LINK-China's top cities see m/m house price falls in March - Securities Times

BEIJING, April 5 (Reuters) - Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen’s second-hand house prices all fell month on month in March, according to a report from the Securities Times, citing data from the China Real Estate Association.

Shanghai saw prices fall by 5.85%, Shenzhenby 1.21%, Beijing by 2.85%, and Guangzhou by 3.63%, the report said.

Source link: here -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy