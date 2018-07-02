FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Shanghai issues restrictions on enterprises making residential property purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - The housing authority in the Chinese city of Shanghai on Monday issued new rules restricting enterprises from purchasing residential property, in a move aiming at further curbing speculation in the real estate market.

The housing bureau said legitimate enterprise buyers have to meet the requirements including having establishments in the city for five years or longer, tax payment of at least one million yuan ($150,000) and hiring ten or more employees.

New rules will be effective from July 3. ($1 = 6.6632 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong, Zhang Min in Beijing; Editing by Toby Chopra)

