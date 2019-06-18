Tianqi Lithium steps up inspections after earthquakes in China's Sichuan

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) -

* Tianqi Lithium Corp said on Tuesday it would strengthen inspections on its production facilities and equipment after two earthquakes struck its home province of Sichuan in southwest China.

* The company, one of the world’s biggest producers of the metal used in rechargeable batteries, said in a statement on its website that various emergency measures were in place to protect staff and avoid damage in case of aftershocks.

* Production is operating normally after the quakes, the Chengdu-based company said, with none of its office buildings or facilities affected.

* Tianqi’s flagship production base of Shehong is around 350 km (217 miles) from the epicentre of the stronger of the two earthquakes, a 5.9 magnitude quake near Yibin in southeastern Sichuan, while another of its plants in neighbouring Chongqing is 280 km away.

* Chinese state media put the death toll from the quakes at 13 as of Tuesday. (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Christian Schmollinger)