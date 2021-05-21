UPDATE 1-Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes Qinghai, China -GFZ

(Updates with revised magnitude, background)

May 22 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Qinghai province in China, early on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake, which was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 7, was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages from the earthquake.

The epicenter of the quake was about 523 kilometers (325 miles) west southwest of Lanzhou, China, which has a population of over 2.6 million, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Qinghai is a sparsely populated province located on the northeastern part of the Tibetan Plateau. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)