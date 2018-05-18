FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 18, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Beijing official says Qualcomm-NXP deal looking more optimistic - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc's $44 billion deal to buy Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV is looking "more optimistic now", the Wall Street Journal quoted here#61;nwsrl_capital_account&cx_refModule&61;nwsrl a Beijing official as saying.

Shares of NXP were up 5.5 percent at $112.52 and Qualcomm was up 1.6 percent at $57.86 in late morning trade.

The deal has been approved by eight of the nine required global regulators, with only the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) continually stalling the takeover amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that the proposed takeover had yet to see any concrete breakthrough in China.

However, Chinese regulators this week have cleared two big deals - Toshiba Corp’s $18 billion sale of its chip unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, and Microchip’s $8.35 billion deal to buy Microsemi.

Qualcomm, NXP and the Mofcom were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.