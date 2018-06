June 14 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have approved Qualcomm Inc’s proposed merger with NXP Semiconductors , South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The decision by China's Ministry of Commerce clears a months-long antitrust roadblock caused by trade tensions between the United States and Beijing and will allow the takeover to proceed, SCMP reported. (bit.ly/2l87thk) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)