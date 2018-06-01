China's markets regulator says still reviewing Qualcomm-NXP deal

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - China’s markets regulator said on Friday it is still reviewing Qualcomm Inc’s proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV and is in talks with Qualcomm about ways to eliminate negative market impacts from the deal.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) will conduct the antitrust review in a fair and open way, the regulator said in a faxed response to a question from Reuters. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Clarence Fernandez)