October 30, 2018 / 9:04 AM / in 2 hours

China denies reports it is limiting rare earth output - Shanghai Securities News

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology says reports it reduced rare earth output in the second half of 2018 to a five-year low of 45,000 tonnes are “inconsistent with facts,” the Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

Citing data from Adamas Intelligence, Reuters reported on Oct. 25 that China was limiting domestic production of rare earth minerals in the second half of the year, in a move likely to crimp exports and boost prices. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

