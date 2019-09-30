Bonds News
Rating agency S&P Global affirms China's 'A+/A-1' ratings, stable outlook

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Rating firm S&P Global on Monday said it affirmed the ‘A+/A-1’ credit ratings on the People’s Republic Of China, stating that the country will maintain above-average gross domestic product (GDP) growth and improved fiscal performance.

The rating agency affirmed the stable outlook, saying that China will maintain above-average headline GDP growth and see improved fiscal performance over the next three to four years. bit.ly/2nNh2Hd

“The economy is also likely to face elevated uncertainties owing to U.S.-China tensions and ongoing efforts to restructure the economy and reduce financial risks,” the statement added.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

