September 21, 2018 / 8:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S&P maintains China's 'A+/A-1' credit rating, stable outlook

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Friday it maintained its ‘A+/A-1’ rating on the People’s Republic Of China, citing its view of the government’s reform agenda, growth prospects and strong external metrics.

The rating agency also affirmed its outlook at 'stable' for the country, saying that China will maintain its headline gross domestic product growth and improved fiscal performance in the next three to four years. bit.ly/2pp9SXe (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

