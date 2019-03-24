China's Hengli Petchem says smooth running of new Dalian oil refinery

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) -

* China's Hengli Petrochemical Co Ltd says in a filing to Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday (bit.ly/2UQAzCc) its unit's new oil refinery in Dalian has successfully produced gasoline, diesel, aviation kerosene and PX

* The company says the production at the new oil refinery is stable

* Hengli Petrochemical’s unit started test-running of the Dalian refinery, which has an annual capacity of 20 million tonnes, on Dec. 15. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)