SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday that Legend Holdings will be the first company to pilot its H-share convertibility reform.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced in December it would launch a scheme that allows mainland-incorporated companies listed in Hong Kong to convert their non-tradable equity into free-floating shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)