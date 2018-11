BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator has approved four state-owned banks to jointly invest and set up a national financing guarantee fund, it said in an online statement released on Wednesday.

The four lenders are China Development Bank, the Export-Import Bank of China, Agricultural Development Bank of China and Postal Savings Bank of China, according to the statement. (Reporting By Beijing monitoring desk Editing by Shri Navaratnam)